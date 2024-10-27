Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

