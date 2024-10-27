Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

