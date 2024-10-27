Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -11.90%.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock worth $318,825. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

