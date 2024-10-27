Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 1,092 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

