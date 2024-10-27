Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.86.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $284.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

