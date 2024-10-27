Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 382.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.8 %

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.