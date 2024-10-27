Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 2,611 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

