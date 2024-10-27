Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

