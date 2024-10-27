Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BRP by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 335,715 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 297.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $77.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

