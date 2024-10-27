Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in RPM International by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,409 shares of company stock worth $7,699,553 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $128.45 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.