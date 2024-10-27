Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $3.69 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.97.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $121.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

