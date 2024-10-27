Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $3.95 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.23.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $588.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.