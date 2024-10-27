Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.30 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,318 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.