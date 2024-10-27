Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,088.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

