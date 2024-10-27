Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 337.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,999.97 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $2,103.70. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,882.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,581.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.