Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $5.21 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,168,000 after buying an additional 351,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WEC opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

