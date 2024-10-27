Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $4.19 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.92.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:FLUT opened at $224.92 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.34.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
