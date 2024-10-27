Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

