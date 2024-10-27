Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 18,068 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

