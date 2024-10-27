Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 32,105 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,105 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

VRTX opened at $477.70 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.61 and its 200 day moving average is $461.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

