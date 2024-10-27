Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 4,805 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $199.83 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.32 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.