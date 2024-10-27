Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 5,160 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 11.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.