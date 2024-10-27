Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 6,852 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.