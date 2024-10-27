Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 9,205 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 1.2 %

VST opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.