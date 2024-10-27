Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,081.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $895.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

