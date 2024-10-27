Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 71.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $573.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total transaction of $520,103.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $18,612,808.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total value of $520,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $18,612,808.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,817 shares of company stock worth $132,547,715. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

