Michele Allen Sells 15,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WH stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $91.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

