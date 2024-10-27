MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.63. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 449 shares traded.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.