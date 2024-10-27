Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $26.99 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

