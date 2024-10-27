Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $471,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $462.32 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $480.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.