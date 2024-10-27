Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 39.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 8.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

