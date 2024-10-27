Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $626.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.75.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.