Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 126.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $187.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.67. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

