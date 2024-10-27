Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $17,993,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $73.34 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

