Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

