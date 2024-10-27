Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.63.

Saia Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $461.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

