Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,239,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

