Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 567 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Equinix by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 36.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.40.

Equinix Stock Up 2.1 %

EQIX stock opened at $914.33 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $861.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

