Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.