Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.