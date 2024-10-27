Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $207.46 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

