Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.