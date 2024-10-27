Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after buying an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,053,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average is $211.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

