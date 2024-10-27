Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,020.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 581.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $507.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.88.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

