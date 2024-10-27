Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

COOP opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

