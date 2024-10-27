Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

