MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

NYSE MSCI opened at $588.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

