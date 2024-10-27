National Research Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

National Research Corporation, a Delaware corporation, recently reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on October 25, 2024, outlining the details of its performance during this period.

In the press release, the company highlighted its financial standing and operational outcomes for the third quarter. The information regarding these results has been made available as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, the filing included the disclosure that the data and exhibits provided should not be considered as “filed” for purposes of certain acts, including Sections 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced.

Moreover, it was noted in the filing that the information contained in the report and its exhibits may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated outcomes. For a more comprehensive understanding of these factors, readers are advised to refer to the disclaimer located in the press release and the company’s disclosures in its various stockholder reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

National Research Corporation continues to navigate the evolving business landscape, guided by its financial performance and operational strategies as disclosed in its recent report for the third quarter of 2024.

As per regulatory requirements, the report was signed by Linda Stacy, the Secretary, Principal Financial Officer, and Principal Accounting Officer of National Research Corporation, on October 25, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read National Research’s 8K filing here.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

