Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.08 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

