Northland Securities Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $29.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 345.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $4,884,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

